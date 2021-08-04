Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Set at C$13.75 by Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) has been given a C$13.75 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ARR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE ARR traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.28. 9,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,671. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$8.65 and a 1 year high of C$11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a market cap of C$246.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 48.26 and a quick ratio of 48.26.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

