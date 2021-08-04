Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%.
Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 148,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,772. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86.
In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.
