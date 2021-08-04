Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

