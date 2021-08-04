ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 227,911 shares.The stock last traded at $61.37 and had previously closed at $58.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.