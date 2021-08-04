Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,934,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $13.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,352.36. 71,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,463.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

