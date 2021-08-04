American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%.

American Financial Group stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,099. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

