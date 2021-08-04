American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $475.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.50 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $390.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

