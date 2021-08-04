Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 7,222 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Acushnet worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOLF. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

