Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,301 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBB opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 4.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 2,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

