Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.30 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.49. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,724 shares of company stock worth $17,601,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

