AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.66. 11,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,931. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $93.13 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

