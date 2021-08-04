Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.03. The stock had a trading volume of 74,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,050. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

