Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $15.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.31. 6,890,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.91. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

