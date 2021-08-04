Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,000 shares of company stock worth $26,723,680. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

