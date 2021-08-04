Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 394,000 shares of company stock worth $26,723,680. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 15,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,106. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

