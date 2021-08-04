Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

