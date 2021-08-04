Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock valued at $63,607,495. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.16 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.