Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

