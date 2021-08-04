Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.63. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

