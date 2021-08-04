Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 21,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.89. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.