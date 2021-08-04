Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 59,893 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,048 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

