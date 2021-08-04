Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $57,691,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,759,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

