Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,696 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.48 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,472 shares of company stock worth $11,556,795. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.