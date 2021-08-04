Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.08. Centene reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.40. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

