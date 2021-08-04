Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.34. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 710.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $86.50 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,730.00 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

