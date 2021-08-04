Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $3.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $11.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.48. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Teleflex by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

