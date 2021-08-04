Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,485 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,840. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

