Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Post $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,485 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,840. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.