Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $996.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $951.10 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,434 shares of company stock worth $1,892,996. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 16,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

