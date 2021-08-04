Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55.

In related news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $67,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

