Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report sales of $155.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $571.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.61 million to $598.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $501.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.81 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 50,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

