Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 357,511 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 4,998,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,794. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.