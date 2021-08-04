Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Okta reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $244.46. 16,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,459. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.01 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,427,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

