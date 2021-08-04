Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

KIDS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,463. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,528 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,429 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

