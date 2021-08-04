Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE TME remained flat at $$10.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 270,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,093,620. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.