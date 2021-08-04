Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBLT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBLT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 222,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,629. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

