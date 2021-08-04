Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post sales of $281.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.60 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $282.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $711.10 million, with estimates ranging from $680.50 million to $760.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 12,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

