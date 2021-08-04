Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

