Analysts Offer Predictions for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NUVA stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,016.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $47,459,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $17,408,000.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

