Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target at $21.39

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGTI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agiliti stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

