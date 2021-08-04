Analysts Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $147.48

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

