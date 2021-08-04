Analysts Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $20.56

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

