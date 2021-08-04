Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Target Price at GBX 568.33

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

BME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

LON BME traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 561.40 ($7.33). 694,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 558.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

