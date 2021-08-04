Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $23.28

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRLBF. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of CRLBF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 354,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,915. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.