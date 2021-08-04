Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $84.81

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.