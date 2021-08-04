Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $397.33

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $397.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $402.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a twelve month low of $161.10 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

