Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) PT at $38.67

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

