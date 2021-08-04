Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Target Price at $30.58

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.58.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

