Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $203.88

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.88.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $130.48 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.