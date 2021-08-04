Analyzing Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 12.58 -$740,000.00 ($0.03) -602.33 Gecina $751.54 million 15.42 $176.86 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Risk and Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch -2.89% -0.25% -0.21% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tejon Ranch and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 1 3 5 0 2.44

Gecina has a consensus target price of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Gecina’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Summary

Gecina beats Tejon Ranch on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, a full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,281 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: ÂEmpowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spacesÂ. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.