Analyzing The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Hanover Insurance Group and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $140.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 9.85% 11.83% 2.75% First Acceptance 5.22% 13.08% 4.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 1.00 $358.70 million $9.32 14.47 First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.29 $10.42 million N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

